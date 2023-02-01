ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Casting agency AND Casting is looking for people to be background extras in a casino commercial. The commercial is located in the Capital Region and looking for local residents.

Founder Annie Delano explains they’re looking for ages 35 to 45 of all genders and diversities. Participants must be available on February 14 and 15 all day for 10 to 12 hours. The role pays $500 for two-year buyout and is non-union and non-speaking.

Those interested can send contact info (name/cell phone/email address and location) and photos to Annie@ANDCasting.com with the word CASINO in the subject line. Photos should show your current look, waist up and full body. These can be cell phone photos, just make sure they represent who you are at this exact time.