Casinos boast sports betting success

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first weekend of sports betting in New York appears to be kicking off on a high note.

Casinos across New York boasted big turnouts for football betting at their new betting lounges.

Rivers Casino in Schenectady said early projections show at least double, if not triple, the normal foot traffic. They called the first NFL Sunday “smooth and successful.”

Rivers is among a few across the state that took steps to establish sports book lounges ahead of state regulations allowing them to operate, and the early move seems to have paid off.

Del Lago resort and Casino in the Finger Lake also boasted success on NFL Sunday. Managers there projected more than 1,000 people turned out for the casino’s DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday.