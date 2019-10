WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local company in Waterford is planning to shut down part of its operations and cut most of its staff.

Cascades in Waterford said it is shutting down its tissue converting operations. The closure, however, does not involve their customer service or distribution centers.

Around 95 to 100 employees will lose their job, and 40 will remain to keep operations running.

The plant employs about 142 people.