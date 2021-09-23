Cardona’s Market opens newly renovated Latham location

Local
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cardona’s Market, a Capital Region staple for more than 75 years, opened its new location in Latham on Thursday.

The meat market and deli took the place of Roma Foods Importing, a second generation family-run business owned by four brothers. Cardona’s took over Roma’s Latham location as well as their store in Saratoga Springs.

Cardona’s will continue to operate their original flagship location on Delaware Avenue in Albany.

