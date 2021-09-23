Cardona’s Market opens newly renovated Latham location

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cardona’s Market, a Capital Region staple for more than 75 years, opened its new location in Latham on Thursday.
The meat market and deli took the place of Roma Foods Importing, a second generation family-run business owned by four brothers. Cardona’s took over Roma’s Latham location as well as their store in Saratoga Springs.
Cardona’s will continue to operate their original flagship location on Delaware Avenue in Albany.
More from NEWS10
- 10 NYSCOPBA members file lawsuit against state over vaccine mandate
- Colonie PD attempting to ID subject in larceny investigation
- Glens Falls’ Griffin Woodell ready to build on monster performance
- Shaker stifles Burnt Hills in shutout win
- Petito case a reminder of ‘so many Indigenous women’ missing, Interior Secretary Haaland says