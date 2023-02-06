LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cardona’s Italian Market announces the “Coach Carm Parm,” sandwich. The new menu item honors the Siena men’s head basketball coach Carmen Maciariello.

The unveiling will take place on February 7 at 11 a.m. at Cardona’s Market. Carmen Maciariello, Head Coach, Siena Men’s Basketball, August Cardona, Co-Owner, Cardona’s Market and Robert Cardona Jr., Co-Owner and Executive Chef, Cardona’s Market will be in attendance to honor Maciariello and the new sandwich. A Capital Region native, Maciariello has led the Saints to three consecutive winning seasons, including a pair of MAAC Regular Season Championships, since being named head coach in 2019.

Cardona’s will also contribute a portion of sales for the chicken and eggplant parmigiana sub to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York throughout the month of February. Cardona’s is located at 9 Cobbee Road in Latham.