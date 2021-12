ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local Italian market is giving back this Christmas by fighting food insecurity in the Capital Region.

Cardona’s Market co-owner August Cardona hand delivered more than 50 sandwiches to Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless clients at the Hoffman Family Center on Thursday.

The donation was made possible by a National Sandwich Day fundraiser Cardona’s held on November 3.

The Italian specialty grocery will deliver more than 100 meals this holiday season.