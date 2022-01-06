Car safety in Albany: Think twice before leaving your car running unattended

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With temperatures dropping in the Capital Region as of late, the Albany Police Department reminded area residents Thursday to lock and shut off cars parked on city streets. Leaving your car running unattended places you at an increased risk of becoming a victim of motor vehicle theft, and actually makes you a criminal- it’s against the law in New York State to leave your car running with a key in the ignition.

Data from police showed 33% of vehicles broken into were left unlocked, while 55% of those actually stolen were left unlocked on the street.

What can you do to avoid vehicle theft?

Always lock your vehicle.

Park in a well-lit area.

Close all windows and sunroof when parked.

Take all valuables out of your car- don’t leave them unattended.

Never leave your vehicle running if you’re not in it.

Don’t leave spare keys in or around your vehicle.

To report suspicious activity of individuals who may be breaking into a vehicle, or to report a motor vehicle theft, call Albany Police at (518) 438-4000.