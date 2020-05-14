SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a show of appreciation in Schenectady on Wednesday.
The American Red Cross of Eastern NY, as well as local businesses and bakeries, said “thank you” to nurses, doctors, and hospital staff with a drive by parade at Ellis Hospital.
Hundreds of cookies and brownies were delivered to the front line workers helping to keep the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- National Butterfly Center tortoise gets new home after surviving fire
- 5-year-old Lamborghini thief meets Jamie Foxx, Shaq, and Lil Pump
- Govs of Colorado, N. Dakota talk reopening with Trump
- Two California men kicked out of Target for not wearing masks break security guard’s arm
- Car parade, baked goods show appreciation for Ellis front line workers