Car parade, baked goods show appreciation for Ellis front line workers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a show of appreciation in Schenectady on Wednesday.

The American Red Cross of Eastern NY, as well as local businesses and bakeries, said “thank you” to nurses, doctors, and hospital staff with a drive by parade at Ellis Hospital.

Hundreds of cookies and brownies were delivered to the front line workers helping to keep the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

