JOHNSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office says a driver hit a utility pole causing it to go up in flames Tuesday morning.

This happened on Route 67 between School Street and Ryan Gross Road just after 6:30 am.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to hit the utility pole but no one was hurt.

Route 67 between School Street and Ryan Gross Road will be closed until National Grid arrives.