Capitaland Taxi now closed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local taxi company has shut down and left its employees searching for a new job.

Some of the employees from Capitaland Taxi told NEWS10 ABC that when they arrived to work on Friday, they found out the business was closed. Some even heard the news from customers.

They said the reason for the closing is because of the insurance premiums rising as well as tougher competition with ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

