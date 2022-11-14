ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in. Two categories were up for grabs at this years Wing Wars with 14 restaurants vying for the title of best in the “blind taste test” category and “the people’s choice award.” The chicken wing challengers put their wings to the test and the results are as follows:

Blind Taste Test Category:

The Iron Works Grill – “pie in the sky” slow smoked wing (scored 99 out of 100) Villa Valenti Pub – Buffalo garlic parm Carol’s Place – sweet hot barbeque

Honorable mention in the category was Black Bear Inn with their Korean BBQ wing.

The People’s Choice Award:

Illusive Restaurant and Bar – Cajun garlic parm and packing pineapple wings Little Big Fatz – trio of flavors Slidin Dirty – Jalapeno bacon jam

Next year’s Capital Wing Wars is slated for November 4, 2023 if you missed out this time around.