Capital Roots unveils 55th community garden

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new community garden opened on Morris Street in the city of Albany Thursday to provide a space for more than 60 families and 240 people to grow fresh, organic produce.

The garden is the fifty-fifth garden opened by Capital Roots in the area. The land was protected and donated as a community garden and neighborhood resource.

“We as a Capital Region have to recognize and acknowledge that we are so fortunate to have Capital Roots here,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “A lot of places do not have this kind of leadership, and I am so grateful to you and your board for that leadership.”

Capital Roots gardens currently serve around 4,000 people in the Capital Region and provides more than $2 million in fresh produce annually.