Capital Roots plants trees in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Roots started a mission Thursday to plant trees and enhance landscape in the city of Rensselaer, which is set to have a major impact moving forward.

It’s an environment benefit project in conjunction with the city as part of their Urban Greening Projects Program. Thirty-two Capital Roots staff and volunteers planted trees and rain gardens along Partician Street.

Capital Roots CEO Amy Klein said they installed over 100 pieces of plant material to help improve air quality, heat island effect, and overall quality of life in urban spaces. They said it wouldn’t be possible without help from volunteers and local businesses.

“Their work today is going to have an impact for decades to come, and so the hard work today really will have a lasting impact on the city and the people who are living here,” she said.

Their next project is Friday on 2nd Street near Central Park in Rensselaer.

