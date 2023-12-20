ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What did Capital Region residents search for the most in 2023? Google has the answers in its “Local Year in Search 2023.”
According to Google, the Albany area ranked first in the United States in top trending searched for “South Park.” It was also the only place in the U.S. where “Chiefs vs. Lions” was a top trending search.
Here are some of the top trending searches in the Capital Region in 2023, according to “Local Year in Search 2023.”
Top 5 trending “near me” searches
- Air quality near me
- Yard sales near me
- Dispensary near me
- Estate sales near me
- Aquarium near me
Top 5 trending “versus” searches
- Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
- Colorado vs. Oregon
- Chiefs vs. Lions
- Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
Top 5 trending “tour” searches
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
- Me vs. Myself Tour
- Renaissance World Tour
- Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.
- Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour
Top 5 trending “TV show” searches
- “South Park”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The Office”
- “American Horror Story”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”