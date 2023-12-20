ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What did Capital Region residents search for the most in 2023? Google has the answers in its “Local Year in Search 2023.”

According to Google, the Albany area ranked first in the United States in top trending searched for “South Park.” It was also the only place in the U.S. where “Chiefs vs. Lions” was a top trending search.

Here are some of the top trending searches in the Capital Region in 2023, according to “Local Year in Search 2023.”

Top 5 trending “near me” searches

Air quality near me Yard sales near me Dispensary near me Estate sales near me Aquarium near me

Top 5 trending “versus” searches

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Colorado vs. Oregon Chiefs vs. Lions Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Top 5 trending “tour” searches

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Me vs. Myself Tour Renaissance World Tour Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. Guns N’ Roses 2023 Tour

Top 5 trending “TV show” searches