Capital Region volunteer income tax assistance program launches Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A free tax program launches on Friday specifically geared toward residents of the Capital Region. Sites will be available in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Hamilton, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Schoharie Counties.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) offers income-eligible individuals in the Capital Region free help filing their taxes. Every year, the program helps thousands do their taxes, saving them millions in preparation and filing fees, which then stay in the local Capital Region economy.

To protect everyone’s health and safety, all tax preparation and filing services are offered virtually by IRS-certified volunteers. You must make an appointment for tax prep services by calling the United Way’s 211 hotline or by visiting GetFreeTaxPrep.org.

The VITA program comes from the “CA$H” Coalition of the Greater Capital Region. They’re having a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. to launch the program with Peter Gannon—President and CEO of United Way of the Greater Capital Region—and Jenn Hyde—Executive Director of the Catholic Charities Tri-County Services.

The press conference will be held at the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, in the parking lot behind the building. After the press conference, at 11 a.m., the CA$H Coalition hosts a free, virtual expert panel live for community members through Facebook.