ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although unemployment rates in New York dropped overall in February, the rates rose in all counties in the Capital Region. New York’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 5.3% in January 2022 to 4.9% in February 2022, according to the New York State Department of Labor (DOL).

Seasonally adjusted means the numbers reflect seasonal influences, such as holiday and summer hires. To determine the unemployment rates for areas around the state, DOL uses methods advised by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, including the results from the Current Population Survey.

According to DOL, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area, the unemployment rate was 5.9% in February 2021, compared to 3.6% in February 2022. In the Glens Falls metro area, the unemployment rate was 7% in February 2021, compared to 4.4% in February 2022. These rates were not seasonally adjusted.

Here are the unemployment rates by county in February 2022 compared to January 2022 and February 2021.

County Unemployment rate Jan. 2022 Unemployment rate Feb. 2022 Unemployment rate Feb. 2021 Net change from Feb. 2021 Albany 3.4% 3.5% 6% -2.5% Columbia 3.2% 3.4% 5.5% -2.1% Dutchess 3.5% 3.7% 6% -2.3% Fulton 4.8% 5.2% 7.7% -2.5% Greene 4% 4.3% 6.8% -2.5% Montgomery 4.9% 5.3% 7.7% -2.4% Rensselaer 3.6% 3.7% 6% -2.3% Saratoga 3% 3.2% 5.3% -2.1% Schenectady 3.8% 4% 6.6% -2.6% Schoharie 4.3% 4.6% 6.5% -1.9% Ulster 3.7% 3.9% 6.5% -2.6% Warren 4.4% 4.5% 7.3% -2.8% Washington 4.1% 4.3% 6.6% -2.3% (Not seasonally adjusted)

The county with the highest unemployment rate in February 2022 was Montgomery with 5.3%. The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Saratoga with 3.2%.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment rates around the country to significantly rise. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 44 states reached their highest level of recorded unemployment ever in April or May of 2020.