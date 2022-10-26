ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Here’s when kids can go trick-or-treating in certain cities, towns, and villages on Halloween.
- Albany: No designated hours
- City of Amsterdam: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Town of Amsterdam: 5:30 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m.
- Ballston Spa: No designated hours
- Clifton Park: No designated hours
- Cohoes: No designated hours, but no parking is allowed on either side of three roads in Glen Meadows from 3 p.m to 9 p.m. for trick-or-treaters
- Town of Colonie: No designated hours
- East Greenbush: No designated hours
- Glens Falls: No designated hours
- Johnstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rensselaer: No designated hours
- Rotterdam: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saratoga Springs: No designated hours
- Schenectady: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.