Capital Region Toys for Tots announces details of holiday campaign

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The holidays will be here before we know it.

On Thursday, the Capital Region Toys for Tots shared the details of this year’s campaign.

This annual holiday collection drive delivers toys and holiday cheer to more than 200,000 families across Upstate New York. It was also named the 2018 National Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year.

Dunkin’ helped to get the party started with a $30,000 donation that will go toward purchasing toys and coats for kids in need. Dunkin will also be using various stores throughout the state as drop off locations for donations.