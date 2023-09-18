ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High Schoolers enrolled with the Capital Region BOCES are ready to jump all in and help end the healthcare worker shortage. 84 students are enrolled in the Albany and Schoharie two-year sequence of Health Careers program, and 10 local students are ready to take the next step.

“I chose this program because I want to help people. During COVID a lot of people left the [profession] and I want to help overcome the problems that caused,” said Gabrielle Monda, who is enrolled in the program from Schalmont.

“My mom is a nurse and I want to follow in her footsteps,” added classmate Alivia Cardy from Duanesburg.