ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Patrick’s Day is almost here! To celebrate the day, restaurants around the Capital Region are offering food and drink specials on March 17.

Arsenal City Tavern in Watervliet

The Arsenal City Tavern put together a St. Patrick’s day menu, which they are serving from now until March 19. On Thursday, the restaurant will have karaoke, and Saturday they will have a tent party including live music and giveaways.

The menu includes:

Reuben eggrolls

Irish coddle

Guinness beef stew and Irish soda bread

Corned beef and cabbage

Irish bangers and colcannon

Irish whiskey, bacon-wrapped salmon

Dark chocolate Guinness cake

Shamrock sundae

Irish soda bread pudding

Manhattan Exchange in Schenectady

Manhattan Exchange is offering a St. Patrick’s Day menu on Thursday. The menu includes:

Corned beef dinner for one. Includes corned beef, braised cabbage, boiled potatoes and carrots.

Corned beef dinner for four.

Jame-O Burger. Includes bacon, beer cheese, Jameson BBQ sauce and onion rings.

Reuben

Ceilidh fries. Corned beef, sauerkraut, beer cheese, green onions on fries.

Irish morning. Open-faced corned beef sandwich, swiss cheese, fied egg, crispy onions ans mustard.

Mohawk Taproom & Grill in Schenectady

Mohawk Taproom & Grill had a St. Patrick’s Day menu with meals and drink specials. The food specials include:

Cheddar and beef soup

Crispy fish tacos

Corned beef and cabbage

Ben’s bangers and mash

Chocolate stout cheesecake

Irish crème brûlée cheesecake

Drink specials:

$5 Guinness

$5 Jack’s Abby Shipping Out to Boston

$6 Sloop No Green beer IPA

$5 Jameson shots

$5 baby Gunniess shots

Innova Kitchen in Latham

Innova Kitchen has a St. Patrick’s Day menu they will be serving on Thursday. The restaurant will have drink specials as well. The menu includes:

Scottish egg. Fried sausage wrapped egg.

Potato leek soup

Irish soda bread

Corned beef sandwich

Grilled bangers and mash

Corned beef and cabbage

Sheperd’s pie

Drink specials:

$5 Gunniess pint

Irish car bomb martini

St. OWL

Shamrock

Irish negroni

Otis and Oliver’s in Latham

Otis and Oliver’s will be serving a corned beef and cabbage dinner, and a corned beef brisket Reuben on Thursday.

Table 41 Brewing Company in Cohoes

On Thursday and Friday, Table 41 is offering $25 wristbands for all-you-can-drink St. Patrick’s Day brews. The brewery will also have dinner specials including corned beef and cabbage, and a Rueben and fries.

Kings Tavern in Saratoga Springs

Kings Tavern is holding a “Keggz N Eggz” event on Thursday. The restaurant will have a complimentary breakfast buffet (while supplies last), live music, prizes, food and drink specials. The first 50 people on St. Patrick’s Day will also get a free t-shirt.

The Brook Tavern in Saratoga Springs

The Brook Tavern is serving a pint of Guinness, potato leek soup, and a corned beef and cabbage dinner on Thursday.

Sabor Azteca in Clifton Park

Sabor Azteca will be serving an apple melon margarita, a clover cocktail, and a fried plate for St. Patrick’s Day.

Henry’s Tavern in Ballston Spa

Henry’s Tavern will have Reuben egg rolls, corned beef and cabbage, and Reuben ravioli throughout the week. On Thursday, the restaurant will also have live music, drink specials, and giveaways.

Dunning Street Station in Malta

Specials at Dunning Street Station include corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish poutine, and Guinness glazed pork.

Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta

Active Ingredient will have food specials, green beer, and live music on Thursday. The food specials include: