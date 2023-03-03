ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winter storm is set to hit the Capital Region starting Friday night into Saturday. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the snow is set to arrive from the southwest between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and there will be heavy bursts of snow right away.

Due to the storm, many municipalities are declaring snow emergencies. Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region:

Schenectady

No parking on priority streets in Schenectady during the storm. Residents are urged to use off-street parking. The Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage on Broadway will be offering free parking starting at 4 p.m. March 3 to 8 a.m. March 6.

• Van Vranken Avenue

• Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

• Union Street

• Eastern Avenue

• Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

• McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

• State Street

• Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)

• Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

• Altamont Avenue

• Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

• Michigan Avenue

• Crane Street

• Chrisler Avenue

• Broadway (State Street to the city line)

• Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

Rensselaer

A state of emergency has been declared in Rensselaer to respond to the snow emergency. Starting 8 a.m. on March 4, there will be no parking on the odd sides of city streets for 24 hours. On March 5 at 8 a.m., there is no parking on the even sides for 24 hours. The state of emergency is in effect for 48 hours unless extended by the mayor.

East Greenbush

No parking on town roads during the snow emergency, which is in effect from 7 p.m. on March 3 to 6 a.m. on March 5.

Rotterdam

No parking on town roads between 6 p.m. on March 3 to 6 a.m. on March 5.

Brunswick

No parking on town roads between midnight on March 4 and 9 a.m. on March 9.

Amsterdam

No parking on city streets from March 3 at 6 p.m. to March 4 at 9 p.m. Residents can park in city-owned parking lots.

Starting March 3 at 8 p.m., vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street until 8 a.m. Residents must follow alternate street parking and move to the opposite side of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency is over.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue during the overnight hours. Those who usually park on Main Street should use municipal parking lots.

Pittsfield, Mass.

No parking on city streets from 7 a.m. on March 3 through 7 a.m. on March 5. Residents should use off-street parking. If off-street parking is not available, residents can park on the street the alternate side parking regulations:

• Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street

• Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street

The McKay Street parking garage will be open to the public during the snow emergency.

Adams, Mass.

A storm emergency will be in effect from midnight to noon on March 4.

Dalton, Mass.

No on-street parking during the snow emergency, which is in effect from March 3 at 9 p.m. to March 4 at 9 p.m.