ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winter storm is set to hit the Capital Region starting Monday night into Tuesday. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this will be the biggest storm of the season yet.

The entire NEWS10 area is under a Winter Storm Warning between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.

Due to the storm, many municipalities are declaring snow emergencies. Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region. The list will be updated as more snow emergencies are announced.

No parking on town roads between 6 p.m. on March 13 to 6 p.m. on March 15.

The snow emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. No parking is allowed on city streets during this time. Residents can park in one of the city-owned parking lots.

Starting March 13 at 8 p.m., vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street until 8 a.m. Residents must follow alternate street parking and move to the opposite side of the street every 12 hours until the snow emergency is over.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue during the overnight hours. Those who usually park on Main Street should use municipal parking lots.

There will be no parking on certain village streets from 6 p.m. on March 13 until further notice. Officials said residents are encouraged to park in the Depot Square Parking Lot.