ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winter storm is set to hit the Capital Region starting Monday night into Tuesday. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the snow is set to arrive between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with periods of heavier snow overnight and snowfall rates of an inch per hour.

Due to the storm, many municipalities are declaring snow emergencies. Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region:

• No parking on priority streets in Schenectady

• 10 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28

• No parking allowed on village roads or in the municipal lot

• 7 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28

• No parking allowed on public roads

• 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28

• No parking in the streets. Residents are asked to park in their driveways and have their garbage cans out of the roadway.

• 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1

• No parking on town roads

• 6 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1 at 6 a.m.

• No parking on city streets

• Starts 8 p.m. on Monday, February 27

• Alternate side parking every 12 hours until snow emergency ends

• Monday from 11 p.m. until Tuesday 8 a.m., no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue

• Midnight on Tuesday, February 28 to Wednesday, March 1, at 6 a.m.

• Cars cannot park or be unattended on any street, highway, or public parking lot

Dalton, Mass.

• 9 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1 at 7 a.m.

• No on-street parking is allowed