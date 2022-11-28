CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — ‘Tis the season to hit the slopes. With the winter season quickly approaching, although it feels like it’s already here because of the cold, here are some opening dates you can look forward to to “shred the gnar” and ski or snowboard at Capital Region ski resorts and beyond.

West Mountain

Projected opening day: December 10

West Mountain is currently preparing for the Winter months. West Mountain’s projected opening date for the ’22-23 winter season will be Saturday, December 10 for skiing, and Thursday, December 22 for tubing, with the possibility of opening earlier, weather permitting.

Hunter Mountain

Hunter Mountain is currently open for the winter season. The Hunter Main Base Lodge is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Passes are on sale right now until Sunday, December 4 on their website.

Gore Mountain

Opening day: November 25

Gore Mountain is open for the season as of November 25. More terrain will be opening, however, as some more difficult paths have not been opened due to weather at this point. The North Quad and Tahawus trail have been opened for experts, with snowmakers awaiting to set up Tannery, Uncas, Headwaters, and Sleeping Bear during the next cold stretch.

Windham Mountain

Opening Day: November 21

Windham Mountain opened for the season on November 21. Windham Mountain is warning skiers however that terrain is only suitable for advanced skiers and riders at this time. The base lodge is open, and the Westside Six (F-Lift) is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCauley Mountain

Projected opening: Early December

McCauley Mountain is currently closed and prepping for the winter season, but their projected opening is to be in early December.

Royal Mountain

Projected opening: Weekend of Dec. 3/4

Weather permitting, Royal Mountain looks to open for the winter season the weekend of Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4.

Maple Ski Ridge

Maple Ski Ride is open for the season, with differing hours however from day to day. On weekends and holidays, they are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, they are open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays (on Nordic Nights) they are open and run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday holidays, they will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their holidays are December 26 through December 30, January 16, and February 20 through February 24. They will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas.

Jiminy Peak (MA)

Projected opening day: Weekend of Dec. 3/4

Jiminy Peak‘s planned re-opening is Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. The snowmaking progress began Thursday, November 17, and ran until Monday, November 21 on West Way, North Glade, Upper & Lower Slingshot, Lower Glade, Foxes, Grand Slam, Exhibition East, 360, 180, and Cricket.

Stratton Mountain (VT)

Opening day: November 25

Stratton Mountain opened up on Friday, November 25. Their hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for lifts to Mid Mountain, Monday-Friday. 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for lifts to the summit, Monday-Friday. On weekends, lifts to the summit run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lifts to mid mountain run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.