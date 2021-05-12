Capital Region sites get brownfield funding

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The EPA on Wednesday announced that eight sites—including three “Brownfields” in the Capital Region—are receiving grant funds. A brownfield is a tract of land that was developed for industrial purposes, polluted, and then abandoned.

The three local sites are:

Fulton County Center for Regional Growth: $300,000 assessment grant Priority sites in Fulton County include a former municipal landfill, a vacant former chemical supply company, an active dry-cleaning facility, and an abandoned leather tannery in a residential neighborhood

Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank: $800,000 multipurpose grant Funds target a 20-mile stretch of land along the Erie Canal Corridor that covers the villages of Canajoharie and Fort Plain and the city of Little Falls, including abandoned or vacant properties like an apartment building, a high school, and a former general store and filling station.

City of Troy: $600,000 assessment grant Focus on the South Troy Working Waterfront area, priority sites include a former industrial and commercial property, the Clemente Latham Concrete site on First Street, and the 13-acre Troy Slag Assembly property formerly used for coal storage.



“The cleanup and reutilization of brownfield sites along South Troy’s waterfront will support the city’s continued growth, expand the tax base and create opportunities for public access to the Hudson River,” said Troy mayor Patrick Madden. “We can identify contaminants and plan the remediation necessary to redevelop over 200 acres of vacant riverfront property and extend the city’s Riverwalk south.”

Several other sites statewide are also receiving grant funding from the EPA. They are:

Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation: $300,000 assessment grant

Town of North Hempstead: $800,000 multipurpose grant

City of Lackawanna: $300,000 assessment grant

Niagara County: $300,000 assessment grant

City of Rochester: $800,000 multipurpose grant

Grants awarded by the EPA’s Brownfields Program give communities the buying power to transform contaminated sites into community assets that attract jobs and support economic development. The grant awards help underserved communities address environmental justice concerns.

“Cleaning up brownfields helps protect the environment and serves as a catalyst to jumpstart much-needed economic growth in New York communities, often in historically underserved areas,” said acting EPA Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan. “These grants address decades-old sources of pollution and bring together a broad spectrum of stakeholders who work in concert to make their communities better and more sustainable places to live, work and play.”