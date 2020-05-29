Capital Region showing solidarity following police-involved death of a Minnesota man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The death of 46-year-old George Floyd has shaken the city of Minneapolis, but the emotion is also being felt across the country, including in the Capital Region.

“There’s a lot of sadness. People are very upset. This moment is, I think, ripe for folks to come out, take action and demand change,” said Shawn Young with Citizen Action of New York.

Young is one of the organizers coordinating a socially distanced rally scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Albany’s Townsend Park.

“Racial injustice knows no borders and neither can the fight for it. It’s our opportunity to come together to heal with one another but to also take action. If you’re not upset right now, then you’re not paying attention,” said Young.

Many local law enforcement leaders, including Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, are publicly condemning the officers’ behavior.

“The incident itself was shocking, it was an outrageous act,” said Chief Hawkins.

Alice Green with the Center for Law and Justice told NEWS10 ABC that while she sees that as a step in the right direction, she still wants the city leaders to continue to work to restore trust and improve community relations.

She said her office has been constantly asking the police chief, the mayor, the president of the Albany Common Council, and the Albany County District Attorney about the ways in which they can make change. She said the specific questions are listed on the website for the Center for Law and Justice.

“We are preparing to issue a report card in September on how these officials are responding to those questions that we’re asking, how they are planning to act to address the problem, and to work with us on this symposium to deal with community policing and systemic racism,” said Green.

“It’s not good enough to mouth that you understand or say that you know that racism exists. Yes we know racism exists, but what are you going to do about? That’s what people are asking for,” said Green.

