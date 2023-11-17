ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Department of Labor Warn Unity, all Capital Region ShopRites originally planned to close on December 9 will now close on Saturday, November 18. Layoffs began on November 13.

The planned closures of ShopRites in Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush were announced in October. ShopRite Supermarkets is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp. The ShopRite location in Hudson was not included in the list of stores closing.

Over 500 ShopRite employees have been or will be laid off. The company says they’ve not brought in enough revenue to keep those stores open.

Employees with six or more years of service will receive four weeks of severance pay. Employees with less than six years will receive two weeks of severance pay.