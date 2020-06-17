Capital Region restaurants and bars open for indoor dining Wednesday for Phase Three

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region got the green light on Wednesday to enter Phase Three of reopening. Many restaurants and bars can now reopen for dine-in business at 50 percent of their maximum allowed capacity.

“We are happy to have our loyal fanbase back. I mean, it’s a Wednesday at 1 p.m. and we already have people at the bar watching football,” said Carl Lewandowski, Manager at Wolff’s Biergarten in Albany.

Lewandowski says he has put a system in place to only have a limited amount of people inside the bar at once.

“As a bar, we are only allowed to run at half capacity. So what we are doing is we are actually using a number system. That number system allows you to come in, we take your order, and then you can sit down. Through this system we can keep track about how many people are in here at a time,” explained Lewandowski.

Marc Renson is the owner of Ambition Coffee and Eatery in Schenectady. Renson says he decided to set up his indoor tables in a creative way while social distancing.

“Don’t be surprised to be eating lunch with Madonna, Marilyn Monroe, Dorothy or Elvis. I thought it would be a great idea to have Hollywood star cutouts promoting social distancing at the tables,” said Renson.

Thomas Rehn is one of the managing partners at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Troy. Rehn says they are being extra precautious to keep their staff and customers safe.

“There is a strict rule that any customer cannot enter the building without a host. So we will basically lead every customer to their table,” said Rehn.

Many restaurant owners say they are happy to have guests back, but it is important that everyone still follows social distancing guidelines.

“Customers are happy to come out, sit down and have a good time. They are behaving, social distancing, and being very responsible,” said Rehn.

