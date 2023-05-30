ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10)- Since the first bus arrived over the weekend, many have been wondering what’s next for the dozens of asylum seekers now in the Capital Region.

Now that the asylum seekers are here, officials say they are all ready to be a part of the community. But in order to do that- they need to wait 180 days to complete their asylum paperwork.

The New York Immigration Coalition is one of the organizations providing resources to connect each person with English classes, finding a job, and housing.

“But again, what I heard from all of them is the willingness to be a part of the community. A lot of them came up to Albany for that reason in particular. Wanting to become something bigger than themselves,” said Angela Castrillo Vilches, manager of Organizing and Strategy for the Capital Region NY Immigration Coalition.

The organization says most already started the application process before arriving in Albany.

Immigration attorney at Harris Beach Law Firm, Brendan Venter, says some people may confuse the terms asylum seekers and refugees even though they are similar-and, it has nothing to do with war.

A refugee is a person who is living outside of the U.S. “Someone who has a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their own country,” said Venter.

Then they apply to be resettled in the United States as a legal refugee with a legal refugee status.

An asylum seeker has a similar definition. “Someone who is also seeking to avoid or to escape persecution in their home country, but the person who is applying for asylum is physically in the united states,” said Venter.

The initial documentation will take about 180 days, and then continue with a permanent residency or a green card. Officials say many of the new arrivals are ready to feel independent again.

“They want to work. They want to go out and get a job. They want to be able to pay taxes. They want to be able to get a home in Albany and contribute to our communities,” said Angela Castrillo Vilches.

And Brendan Venter is hoping that more folks can understand it can take years before getting the chance to become an American citizen.

“If they meet the legal definition and satisfy the government of that, then they should be granted that status and that benefit and be allowed to remain here. But that is up to the government to decide if that individual can, in fact, prove their case and satisfy those legal criteria,” said Venter.