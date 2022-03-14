ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Arts Restart Coalition has come together in response to the catastrophic situation in Ukraine to assess how the region’s arts community can help. They have created a plan to raise awareness and funds for humanitarian aid, with planned contributions from March 24 through 27.

During those dates, each Capital Region venue will contribute in their own way, whether that be donating a portion of proceeds, collecting funds in their lobbies, online fundraising, or other means. At the conclusion of the fundraising period, the venues will come together to donate all funds raised to Razom for Ukraine’s Emergency Response Initiative. Razom means “together” in Ukrainian, and the organization has provided critically needed medical supplies and aid to Ukrainians in need.

“Despite the challenges to the local nonprofit arts community over these last two years, we feel called to do whatever we can to help support the Ukrainian people in their time of need, and to give our audiences the opportunity to do the same,” said coalition representatives. “As artists, we value and wish to promote peace, freedom, and democracy through our work on stage and off. In that spirit, we invite and encourage patrons to join us this month in supporting Razom’s mission of coming together for Ukraine in their time of need.”

The members of the Capital Region Arts Restart Coalition include:

Proctors Collaborative

The Palace Performing Arts Center

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Cohoes Music Hall

Caffé Lena

The Egg

The Linda

Hudson Hall

Universal Perservation Hall

Capital Repertory Theatre

Playhouse Stage Company

Albany Symphony Orchestra

Visit the venues or websites of each organization to learn how you can contribute to this regional effort. Fundraising efforts kick off on March 24.