Capital Region nursing homes fight against COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The battle against the coronavirus in the Capital Region continues to be fought in nursing homes.

The number of positive cases and deaths continues to increase in many of the facilities.

Columbia County Public Health Director Jack Mabb said The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell has 112 COVID-19 positive residents as of Wednesday. The facility has 216 residents total.

Mabb reported that an additional 42 residents of The Grand at Barnwell have tested positive for the virus. More than 20 staff also having tested positive. All residents and staff are being tested with the State Department of Health having sent a team to assist with that process, he added.

“The state has complete authority over all nursing homes,” Mabb said in response to recent inquiries regarding what authority the county DOH might have. “We help out where we can because they’re part of our county, but we have no authority over them.”

Stephen Hanse, of the New York State Health Facilities Association (NYSFA), says testing for all staff and residents in nursing homes and assistant living centers is critical.

“The CDC just made testing for nursing homes residents and staff presenting symptoms a Tier One priority,” he said.

The NYSFA is working with the state on creating a staffing portal to bring more staffing into the facilities. They also send each nursing home a questionnaire every day asking if they need more personal protective equipment or not.

“Some of the questions are, how are you on PPE, how are you on gloves, gowns, masks. The state receives the responses before 1 p.m. and then allocates it’s available PPE,” Hanse explained.

Hanse says you cannot practice social distance within the nursing homes. The staff members have to provide care at the bedside, and this could lead to the spread of the virus.

“You could have an individual that doesn’t have a fever or a respiratory condition. They also may have not come in contact with someone to the best of their knowledge who is infected with COVID-19. Nevertheless, they may present a positive test and spread the virus to residents,” he said.

Hanse says once nursing homes begin daily testing of all staff and residents, they will have 100% knowledge of who is positive in the facility.

“It will overall provide a level of assurance in the nursing homes and slowly decrease the virus,” he said.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES