ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some museums in the Capital Region are offering free admission for military personnel this summer. The Blue Star Museums initiative is a nationwide program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and up to five family members.

The 2022 program will begin on Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 21, and end on Labor Day, which is September 5. Military members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Participating museums

Albany Institute Of History & Art in Albany

Destroyer Escort Historical Museum – USS Slater in Albany

Shaker Heritage Society in Albany

Iroquois Museum in Delanson

Columbia County Historical Society in Kinderhook

Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston

Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum And Art Gallery in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Auto Museum in Saratoga Springs

Schenectady County Historical Society in Schenectady

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across the United States. A full list of participating museums can be found on the National Endowment for the Arts website.