Capital Region locals react to recreational marijuana legalization Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A few hours into recreational marijuana’s official legalization in New York State, Capital Region locals already share their highs on the legislation, but also the lows.

“I think it’s actually about time,” says Rotterdam local Dave Mitchell. “If it’s controlled, then I think it’s fine. It’s just like everything else.”

“I don’t know, it’s kind of mixed. For recreational use, I’m not sure,” says Colonie local Julien Galia.

Those excited for the major marijuana change are already flooding local smoke shops.

“Pretty much every customer that’s come in today has had a question about if like head shops are going to be carrying product and stuff like that,” says Chris Carducci, manager of Exscape Smoke Shop. “It’s pretty unreal growing up in a state that was one of the stricter ones on the East Coast.”

However, he says while some sales like glass smoking products will definitely go up, he doesn’t see establishments like his stocking recreational marijuana.

“I don’t think head shops are equipped to do that, because dispensaries are specialized stores with specialized staff and things like that. I know a lot about glass, but I’m not going to become what’s called a ‘bud-tender’,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Carducci says although the retail arm of the marijuana legislation will likely take somewhere between 18 months and two years to fully launch, the most likely change he hopes for his business will be freedom from restrictive language like “tobacco only” and “water pipe”.

“Smoke shops in general at the moment are supposed to kick people out for using the wrong terminology and that’s just a headache for everyone involved,” he says. “Me and my coworkers joke about it all the time. We know what the customers are coming in for, but at the same time we do have a legal standard to uphold and it protects the staff and it protects the business, so we have to do it that way.”

Meanwhile, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says he’s been well prepared for this day.

“We’re on the ball with it. It’s no secret this bill has been tried to have been passed for years now,” he says.

Apple says his deputies have steered away from minor marijuana charges for the last two years; however, an arrest may coincide with another crime.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to jail for having unlawful possession of marijuana. Having a small quantity, I don’t think anyone is in my jail today or has been for that alone. It may be affixed to something else, for instance a DWI, an assault, or something to that effect,” he explains.

For that reason, he says he doesn’t see a major change in how his department will operate and there are no jail releases to process. However, he says the District Attorney’s Office has already started conversations with law enforcement on expunging records and how those files may be stored in the department’s future. The passed legislation allows for up to three ounces in possession and three mature plants grown in the home per person, six per household.

“A lot of people have had their lives ruined because of low level charges, such as unlawful possession of marijuana or even criminal possession of marijuana. What I mean by that is they haven’t been able to get into college or a certain type of job. These low level charges have ruined a lot of lives, so yes this is affirming and will right somewhat of a wrong,” Sheriff Apple says.

The positives of the legislation aside, that doesn’t mean Sheriff Apple is not concerned.

“Listen, I don’t really have so much of an issue with passing it, because it’s kind of the sign of the times. My concern is the roadway safety, right? What kind of, how are we going to enforce the impairment issue?” he asks.

He’s also heard parents on both sides with opinions on how this may affect children.

“How do we keep this out of the hands of kids? But you know, when you talk to some people out there, they’re like guys it’s a big to-do about nothing, because if the kids want it today, they can get it today and it won’t be any different tomorrow,” he admits.

“I don’t have children, but I can see the issue with the affects to their academics,” says Galia. “I personally believe the key to a successful life is discipline, and I would be concerned how that could be affected in a young adult or someone who is in the early stages of their youth.”

“Parents have got to take control of their kids and have some ownership there. It shouldn’t necessarily all be on law enforcement,” counters Mitchell. “Parents have to be aware of their own kids.”

Even those on the fence tell NEWS10 they still think the positives outweigh the negatives.

“If you’re going to be out driving, don’t smoke pot, don’t drink. It’s the same thing, quite frankly,” Mitchell says simply.

“I myself am a business owner, so I think if it brings new businesses here, especially in the U.S., then I’m all about it,” says Galia.