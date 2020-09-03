Capital Region kids react to going back to school amid pandemic

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though school won’t be the same this semester, local kids say they’re still excited to get back to what they miss.

“We might not be able to do my favorite class, which is Art, but I want to see all my friends. That’s what I’m really looking forward to do,” says third grader Madeline Sorensen.

NEWS10 wanted to see how the kids feel about all the changes they’ve been forced to go through — from social distancing to online learning.

“I really didn’t like learning online, because I didn’t like rushing to get on Zoom, and I just like when the teacher explains everything and now that I don’t have her, it’s been a little hard,” third grader Eva Perez explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“I kinda like being at home since sometimes I need a little time to myself, but it’s really sad because I thought we were going back this year,” says fifth grader Sofia Sorensen.

Multiple local school district surveys have an average 80 percent of students returning to in person instruction and around 20 of parents opting to keep kids at home. Parents and grandparents tell me they think their little ones have already missed out on enough.

“Cameron missed out on some of his sports activities during the spring like baseball, which you know is very hard. Isabella missed out on her ballet and tap recital in June,” explains grandmother Kathleen Washburn.

She says she and her grandkids parents have read and reread their school’s reopening guidelines and they’re confident kids can get back to normalcy while still checking off all the safety boxes. In the meantime, they’re just making sure to practice, practice, practice at home.

“They wanted them to practice wearing their masks for longer periods of time during the day at home, since being at school they’re going to have to wear a mask,” Washburn says. “They’ve been excellent about wearing their masks and keeping them on.”

“I have a cool one [mask]. They’re like Avengers,” says Cameron Washburn.

“Mine is like a unicorn with rainbows!” chimes in his younger sister Isabella.

Ready or not, these kids say the end of their summer vacation can’t come soon enough.