ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longtime Capital Region radio DJ and emcee Bob Mason has died, PYX 106 confirmed on Monday. The station posted a statement about the legendary personality online.

We are very sorry to pass along the news of the passing of Bob Mason.

The Mason and Sheehan Show, as well as the Mason and Nash Show, on PYX 106, were hugely popular in Capitaland through the 80s and mid-90s. Bob Mason, “The State Worker’s Friend,” was a larger than life personality. Hundreds of listeners attended every one of the many Breakfast Clubs.

His trademarks with callers to the show included “Goodbye Dummy” and “You’re on the Nut Line” along with a cast of characters that included Uncle Vito, “Coach” Campbell, Harry Roberts, Danny Ferris, and so many more. The show also broadcast live from Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Bastille Day in Paris, Octoberfest in Munich, Memphis, Las Vegas, and several times from London.