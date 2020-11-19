‘Capital Region Handmade’: New website created to support local artisans

(NEWS10) – Looking for a new place to shop this holiday season? Check out ‘Capital Region Handmade’!

Susan Merrick, Art Director at Overit, wanted to help independent artisans in the Capital Region share their products with a larger audience via an online directory so she created ‘Capital Region Handmade’ as a solution.

“Amazon has enough money you know, let’s support our local community, support our local talent. These people make incredible gifts,” said Merrick.

The website, created by Senior Developer at Troy Web Consulting Josh Shea will launch right around Thanksgiving.

Related Content Local officials urge Albany community to help keep small businesses open safely amid pandemic

“We wanted to reach out to the small folks who may not have the ability to set up their own website or promote their craft, but still need a way to let people know about their work,” said Shea. “Social media is great to share knowledge, but we wanted to create a one-stop directory for consumers to connect with and shop from these independent creatives.”

Albany Artist Kyra Rhoades, who owns La Luna Studios, says the online platform is game changing for her business.

“I personally know so many people who have been amplifying and developing their creative talents during the pandemic,” said Merrick. “We’ve all been stuck home, like it or not, but it’s given us an opportunity to showcase what the Capital Region is made of.”

Independent local artists, crafters, makers, and bakers interested in being included in the directory can visit the Capital Region Handmade Facebook for more information.