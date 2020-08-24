Capital Region gyms prepare for county inspections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many gyms opened their doors on Monday for the first time in months. Many restrictions have been put in place, and New York State is ensuring everyone follows the rules.

The state order calls on counties to inspect gym facilities.

Guidelines for reopening will be provided by the Health Department, but all gyms seeking inspections are asked to first have the MERV-13 air system installed and operating. Patrons of a particular gym are also advised to contact that gym to determine if they are reopening Monday or when they are reopening as that information is not maintained by the Health Department.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said masks must be worn at all times, and gyms can only allow 33% of its normal capacity at one time. He also said facilities must have HVAC systems with MERV-13 filters, which is the same filtration malls needed before they reopened.

The Revolution in Latham is one of the many fitness facilities waiting to be inspected by Albany County. Nancy Katinas is the owner of three studios in the Capital Region. She opened her Latham location first with indoor classes. She said they are opening one studio at a time to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“The next step for us is really just reaching out to each county to get inspections,” said Katinas.

All gyms are required to be inspected to remain open. Saratoga County Health Officials said the responsibility of meeting the guidelines falls on the gyms.

“All gyms are limited to no more than 33 percent, including employees. We are going to make sure that social distancing is followed in small areas such as the bathrooms and locker rooms. We want to make sure everyone is wearing a mask and that the equipment is being cleaned between each person,” said Lori Prock, Saratoga County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

When inspectors go into gyms, they are bringing a checklist with them to ensure a safety plan is put in place.

“They do have to sign an affirmation after they read all the guidances,” said Cathy Medick, Interim Saratoga County Public Health Director.

“Our county came up with a checklist that we thought employers and businesses could go through. We want to make sure each gym has all these guidelines put in place. Then when we get there we can just confirm everything has been completed,” said Prock.

Prock said they will be looking to see if people are wearing masks, disinfecting their equipment, and providing contact tracing.

Katinas said gyms owners are still working out the kinks. She wants everyone to stay calm and ride it out.

“When you come to workout, it should be a place to destress. It’s not a place to get all anxious, fired up and angry,” said Katinas.

Saratoga County Health Officials said the best type of masks to workout in is a cloth mask.

