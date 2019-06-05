Capital Region girls build strength, confidence in running program

Hundreds of girls across the Capital Region are building physical, social and emotional growth while participating in the Girls on the Run Program.

The program is targeting third, fourth and fifth grade girls. It’s goal is to build their confidence early.

Though they’re wrapping up the 10-week long program this Thursday, the lessons don’t stop after the last lap.

“I learned when I’m in a bullying situation what to do and how I should respond, to be a standbyer not a bystander,” said nine-year old Chelsea Biche.

“One of them came through and said, I realize that even though I didn’t do anything, I really hurt the situation and I think for someone who’s 10-year old to realize that and self-reflect, and then say going forward, ‘I’m not going to do that,’ is huge,” said Girls on the Run Coach Christen Averill.

The girls are taught during their runs a mantra not to standby when they see bullying, but to help those being bullied. And there’s many more lesson they learn while on their runs.

“Most girls don’t know that beauty isn’t wearing makeup and that kind of stuff. It’s inside you and that and the confidence in that helped me,” said 10-year old Logan Kuhn.

The girls recently ran a 5K, raising $30,000 to continue the program’s mission.