Capital Region gets ready for Heart Walk

ALBANY, NY — The Capital Region Heart Walk and Run is set for Sunday, June 2, at the University at Albany, 1400 Washington Ave., Albany.

Along with the walk and run, activities such as health screenings, kid zone and music will be featured for families to enjoy.

Opening Ceremonies will include this year’s Stroke Ambassador and Heart Hero. It is a chance for participants to remember loved ones lost to heart disease and stroke; and honor survivors.

Many walkers are there in honor of loved ones lost to heart disease.

The money raised will help the American Heart Association fund research and programs to fight heart disease and stroke. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of all Americans. The Heart Association in Albany raises about $1 million every year. The Heart Association invests about $2 million in research in the Capital Region every year.

Dr. Suzie Mookherjee of Albany Med says heart disease is preventable by taking simple steps; eat well, exercise, know your numbers — like blood pressure, cholesterol, your BMI and blood sugar.

You can visit CapitalRegionHeartWalk.org for information and to sign up for the walk.

June 2nd

Run check-in : 7 a.m

5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Heart Walk activities : 9 a.m.

The 1- or 3-mile Walk : 10:45 a.m.

