ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region are quickly approaching $5. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have risen over 10 cents in the past two days.

On Monday, the price of gas in the Albany area was around $4.48. Currently, GasBuddy reports that the average price is $4.59. Since last week, gas prices in the area have risen by 28.4 cents.

The average national price of gas is lower than the local average, according to Gas Buddy. The national average is currently $4.40, which is eight cents lower.

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Main-Care Energy, 18 River Road, Glenmont $4.25 Mid-grade Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road, Rotterdam $4.49 Premium Sunoco, 1099 Spring Street and Route 23, Catskill $4.79 Diesel Citgo, 3 Main Street and Round Top Road, Poestenkill $5.09

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Mobil, 4843 Route 30 and Wallins Corners Road, Amsterdam $4.85 Mid-grade Sunoco, 3009 Route 50, Saratoga Springs $5.09 Premium Exxon, 736 Loudon Road, Latham $5.45 Diesel Sunoco, 3360 Route 9, Valatie $6.89

Where to find the cheapest regular gas in the Capital Region

$4.25 at Main-Care Energy, 18 River Road in Glenmont

$4.29 at Love’s Travel Stop, 12845 Route 22 and Peaceful Valley Road in Canaan

$4.33 at Valero, 3300 Carman Road and West Lydius Street in Guilderland

$4.33 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam

$4.33 at CITGO, 607 Broadway in Watervliet

$4.35 at Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue and Patton Drive in Rotterdam

$4.35 at Exxon, 146 Delaware Ave in Delmar

$4.35 at Sunoco, 477 Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road, Albany

$4.35 at Lukoil, 838 McClellan Street and Eastern Parkway in Schenectady

$4.37 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie

Looking for ways to save on gas? Easing up on the gas pedal, filling up at the beginning of the week, keeping tires properly inflated, and keeping up on maintenance can help save money at the pump.