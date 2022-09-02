ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region are still on the decline heading into Labor Day weekend. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have fallen every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3 at $3.79 per gallon on average nationwide.

Although gas prices are declining, they are still 60 cents higher than a year ago. GasBuddy said this summer was forecasted to be the biggest travel summer since the pandemic began in 2020, but high gas prices affected those numbers.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to rethink their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

In the Capital Region, gas prices are currently $4.11 per gallon on average. According to GasBuddy, prices have fallen about 11 cents in the past week, and are 34 cents cheaper than a month ago. Compared to 2021, gas prices in the Albany area are 88 cents higher.

Stations with the cheapest regular gas in the Capital Region