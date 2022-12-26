ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 44.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $2.97 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.69 per gallon while the highest was $4.39 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 4.9 cents in the past week for an average of $3.05 per gallon. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

December 26, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 26, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 26, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

“While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines. We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.