ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have risen 7.6 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.94 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 32.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 42.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.49 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.09 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $3.30 per gallon while the highest was $4.09 per gallon.

The national price of gas has risen 6.2 cents in the past week for an average of $3.78 per gallon. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

November 7, 2021: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 7, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 7, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 7, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

November 7, 2017: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 7, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 7, 2015: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 7, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)

November 7, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 7, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.”

