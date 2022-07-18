ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas prices have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.65 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 30.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.51 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 10.8 cents in the last week and is currently at $5.54 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $4.13 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of 86 cents per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $3.85 per gallon while the highest was $5.73 per gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

July 18, 2021: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 18, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

July 18, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 18, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 18, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 18, 2015: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 18, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 18, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 18, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.