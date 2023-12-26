ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 3.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.30 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 20.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $2.95 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.49 per gallon while the highest was $4.39 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 2.9 cents in the past week for an average of $3.07 per gallon. The national average is down 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

December 26, 2022: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

December 26, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 26, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

“For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully, motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”