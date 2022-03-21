ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have dropped 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy. This comes after a surge in gas prices over the last few weeks to over $4 a gallon.

Based on GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the Albany area, the average price of gas is $4.29 per gallon. Prices are 53.8 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and are $1.41 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Here’s where to find the cheapest and most expensive gas in the Capital Region.

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Gulf, 464 North Perry Street and Maple Ave, Johnstown $3.97 Mid-grade Sunoco, 127 Erie Blvd and S Church Street, Schenectady $4.32 Premium Sunoco, 127 Erie Blvd and S Church Street, Schenectady $4.52 Diesel Sunoco, 532 Aviation Road, Queensbury $3.97

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Sunoco, 2901 Amsterdam Road, Glenville $4.55 Mid-grade Sunoco, 245 Ontario Street and Saratoga Street, Cohoes $4.95 Premium Sunoco, 656 Albany-Shaker Road and Wolf Road, Colonie $5.19 Diesel Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue and Patton Drive, Rotterdam $5.85

“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” said De Haan.

Historical gas prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

March 21, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 21, 2020: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

March 21, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

March 21, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

March 21, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 21, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 21, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 21, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 21, 2013: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 21, 2012: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury: $4.24/g, down 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.38/g.

Hartford: $4.27/g, down 18 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.45/g.

Springfield: $4.14/g, down 14.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.29/g.

Looking for ways to save on gas? Easing up on the gas pedal, filling up at the beginning of the week, keeping tires properly inflated, and keeping up on maintenance can help save money at the pump.