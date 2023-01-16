ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area have remained the same over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $2.69 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $2.69 per gallon while the highest was $4.46 per gallon.

The national price of gas has risen 2.5 cents in the past week for an average of $3.28 per gallon. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

January 16, 2022: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2021: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 16, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

January 16, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 16, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 16, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

January 16, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $1.91/g)

January 16, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)

January 16, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 16, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.