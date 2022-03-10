ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices have been steadily rising in the Capital Region since the beginning of March. Prices are over $4, and the average price in the Albany area as of Thursday is $4.473, according to GasBuddy.
GasBuddy shows the cheapest, as well as most expensive gas prices in the area. Compared to Wednesday, the average price has risen only $0.002, but prices continue to fluctuate.
Gas stations with the lowest price
|Grade
|Station
|Price
|Regular
|Gulf, 100 S Comrie Avenue, Johnstown
|$4.09
|Mid-grade
|Citgo, 1605 Broadway, Schenectady
|$4.35
|Premium
|Citgo, 1605 Broadway, Schenectady
|$4.55
|Diesel
|USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue, Colonie
|$3.79
Gas stations with the highest price
|Grade
|Station
|Price
|Regular
|Mobil, 1640 Main Street, Pattersonville
|$4.99
|Mid-grade
|Valero, 60 Fuller Road, Colonie
|$5.07
|Premium
|Fastrac, 138 Market Street, Amsterdam
|$5.34
|Diesel
|Mobil, 330 Becker Drive, Rottedam
|$5.99
Here are the top 10 stations with the lowest price for regular gas near Albany, according to GasBuddy.
- $4.09 at Gulf, 100 S Comrie Avenue in Johnstown
- $4.19 at Love’s Travel Stop, 12845 Route 22 in Canaan (cash only)
- $4.19 at Valero, 3060 Broadway on Rotterdam (cash only)
- $4.19 at Citgo, 12816 Route 22 in Canaan
- $4.23 at Citgo, 1012 Route 82 in Hudson (cash only)
- $4.24 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W in Glenmont (cash only)
- $4.25 at Main-Care Energy, 18 River Road in Glenmont
- $4.25 at Citgo, 1605 Broadway in Schenectady (cash only)
- $4.25 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie
- $4.26 at Mobil, Thruway westbound at Pattersonville Service Area
Since March 1, the average price of gas has gone up about 63 cents in the area. On March 10, 2021, exactly a year ago, the average price of gas was $2.84.