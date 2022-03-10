ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices have been steadily rising in the Capital Region since the beginning of March. Prices are over $4, and the average price in the Albany area as of Thursday is $4.473, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy shows the cheapest, as well as most expensive gas prices in the area. Compared to Wednesday, the average price has risen only $0.002, but prices continue to fluctuate.

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Gulf, 100 S Comrie Avenue, Johnstown $4.09 Mid-grade Citgo, 1605 Broadway, Schenectady $4.35 Premium Citgo, 1605 Broadway, Schenectady $4.55 Diesel USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Avenue, Colonie $3.79

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Mobil, 1640 Main Street, Pattersonville $4.99 Mid-grade Valero, 60 Fuller Road, Colonie $5.07 Premium Fastrac, 138 Market Street, Amsterdam $5.34 Diesel Mobil, 330 Becker Drive, Rottedam $5.99

Here are the top 10 stations with the lowest price for regular gas near Albany, according to GasBuddy.

$4.09 at Gulf, 100 S Comrie Avenue in Johnstown

$4.19 at Love’s Travel Stop, 12845 Route 22 in Canaan (cash only)

$4.19 at Valero, 3060 Broadway on Rotterdam (cash only)

$4.19 at Citgo, 12816 Route 22 in Canaan

$4.23 at Citgo, 1012 Route 82 in Hudson (cash only)

$4.24 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W in Glenmont (cash only)

$4.25 at Main-Care Energy, 18 River Road in Glenmont

$4.25 at Citgo, 1605 Broadway in Schenectady (cash only)

$4.25 at Citgo, 12800 Route 9W in West Coxsackie

$4.26 at Mobil, Thruway westbound at Pattersonville Service Area

Since March 1, the average price of gas has gone up about 63 cents in the area. On March 10, 2021, exactly a year ago, the average price of gas was $2.84.