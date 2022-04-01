ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region have dropped only one cent since last week, according to GasBuddy. This comes after a surge in gas prices over the last few weeks to over $4 a gallon.

The average price of gas in the Albany area is currently $4.27 a gallon. Prices are 44 cents higher than a month ago and $1.40 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average for the price of gas has risen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, also averaging $4.27 per gallon. The national average is up 63 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.39 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Here’s where to find the cheapest and most expensive gas in the Capital Region.

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard and S Church Street, Schenectady $4.04 Mid-grade Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard and S Church Street, Schenectady $4.32 Premium Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard and S Church Street, Schenectady $4.52 Diesel Sunoco, 532 Aviation Road, Queensbury $3.97 (source: GasBuddy)

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Sunoco, 2901 Amsterdam Road, Glenville $4.55 Mid-grade Stewart’s, 977 Route 149 and Ridge Road, Queensbury $4.99 Premium Mobil, 4843 Route 30 and Wallins Corners Road, Amsterdam $5.19 Diesel Sunoco, 2901 Amsterdam Road near VanBuren Lane, Glenville $5.85 (source: GasBuddy)

Where to find the cheapest regular gas

$4.04 at Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard and S Church Street in Schenectady

$4.05 at Alltown Fresh, 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

$4.07 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam

$4.07 at Gulf, 1031 Crane Street and Chrisler Avenue in Schenectady

$4.08 at Citgo, 1019 Clifton Park Boulevard in Clifton Park

$4.09 at Sunoco, 2302 Broadway and Ontario Street in Schenectady

$4.09 at Citgo, 3305 Route 43 in Averill Park

$4.09 at Gulf, 2541 Guilderland Avenue and Vischer Avenue in Rotterdam

$4.09 at Sunoco, 2415 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam

$4.09 at Mobil, 198 S Main Street in Gloversville

Looking for ways to save on gas? Easing up on the gas pedal, filling up at the beginning of the week, keeping tires properly inflated, and keeping up on maintenance can help save money at the pump.