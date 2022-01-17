Capital Region food truck giving away free kettle corn on National Popcorn Day

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A food truck located in the Capital Region is celebrating National Popcorn Day by giving back to their customers. People who visit the Kettle Corn NYC in the Capital District/518 food truck on January 19 will get a small bag of kettle corn for free.

“In March 2020, we relocated our food truck to our hometown in the Albany, NY area because of COVID-19 and we want to thank everyone for coming to the truck and supporting us,” said creator and owner of Kettle Corn NYC, Ken Nercessian.

The popcorn truck will be parked at Ace Hardware on Route 7, 831 Hoosick Road in Troy for National Popcorn Day. Offer is valid on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. One bag per customer or family. No purchase necessary. Must mention National Popcorn Day to redeem offer.

Kettle Corn NYC hand-pops 15 to 20 flavors of kettle corn ranging from sweet to savory to spicy. Flavors include original, spicy ranch, caramel glaze, cheddar coated caramel and frutti madness. Each week the food truck parks at locations in Troy, West Sand Lake, Guilderland and Cropseyville.

More information on Kettle Corn NYC and its location schedule can be found on the Kettle Corn NYC website.